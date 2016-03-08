Juventus, Ultra group 'Drughi' leader Mocciola refuses to answer questions
18 September at 21:00Juventus ultra and head of the ‘Drughi’ group Dino Mocciola failed to answer any questions in an interrogation this morning related to the criminal charges against him, according to Calciomercato.com.
Mocciola, also known as ‘President’ to his followers, was interrogated by investigators in Ivrea prison this morning. The Ultra leader is accused of association to delinquency, extortion, private violence and self-laundering.
Assisted by his lawyer, Giuseppe Del Sorbo, Mocciola refused to answer any of the questions put to him.
For prosecutors Patrizia Caputo and Chiara Maina, the 52-year-old Italian exerted pressure on Juventus, blackmailing the club by threats of racist chanting, in order to obtain tickets and other products to sell at a higher price.
Eleven other ultras were arrested in a raid earlier this week, with the culture of ultras becoming more and more contentious as more and more controversies emerge. Earlier in the summer a large haul of assault weapons was confiscated from other Juventus ultra-groups.
