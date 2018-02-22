Juventus: Vialli compares Allegri to legendary Man Utd manager Ferguson
15 May at 21:30During an interview with Agnelli-owned newspaper La Stampa, former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli reserved some special words of praise for Massimiliano Allegri, who has led the Bianconeri to four consecutive domestic doubles since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014. Here is what he had to say:
“Max is very good on both a technical and tactical level, because he is able to adapt his team’s system to suit certain situations and different opponents. In terms of management, his ability is often underestimated. I would like to have been coached by him.
“Today, footballers are like brand names. A coach has to take this into account. I do not think Allegri is looking for stimulation elsewhere. Sometimes Ferguson may have thought about it, but he was at the same club for more than 25 years. Maybe one day we’ll talk about Allegri as “Sir Max.” It is not easy to leave Juventus because it is hard to find somewhere better.”
(La Stampa)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
