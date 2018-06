Juventus have identified Barcelona full-back Lucas Digne as a replacement for their Brazilian star Alex Sandro, who has drawn strong links with Manchester United.Digne joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 from Roma for a fee of about 16.5 million euros. He has failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team, making only 12 appearances in the La Liga last season.Tuttosport report that with Alex Sandro having been linked with Manchester United , Juventus are eyeing Digne as a replacement for the Brazilian, who can leave this summer.Digne too can leave this summer in search of more opportunities and game time.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)