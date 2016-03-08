Juventus want Barcelona outcast to replace Man Utd target
23 June at 16:25Juventus have identified Barcelona full-back Lucas Digne as a replacement for their Brazilian star Alex Sandro, who has drawn strong links with Manchester United.
Digne joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 from Roma for a fee of about 16.5 million euros. He has failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team, making only 12 appearances in the La Liga last season.
Tuttosport report that with Alex Sandro having been linked with Manchester United, Juventus are eyeing Digne as a replacement for the Brazilian, who can leave this summer.
Digne too can leave this summer in search of more opportunities and game time.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
