Juventus want PSG youngster as Miranda alternative
26 August at 19:45After having missed out on Juan Miranda to Schalke, Juventus now see a Paris Saint-Germain youngster as a potential alternative for the Spaniard.
Juve were looking to sign a young left-back after having loaned out Luca Pellegrini out to Cagliari after having signed him from Roma in a swap deal for Leonardo Spinazzola. They could never reach Barcelona's valuation for Miranda- a player that they really wanted to sign.
L'Equipe state Juve are now interested in Stanley N'Soki of PSG, a 1999-born left-back, who did play in the first team under Thomas Tuchel last season.
He was close to joining Newcastle United earlier this summer but a move fell through after Magpies boss Steve Bruce opted against a potential deal for the Frenchman.
Nice have taken steps to sign the player but Juventus are very much in the hunt after having been in contact with his agent. But N'Soki is now changing his agent, meaning Juve will have to rework to sign the left-back.
