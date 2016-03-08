Juventus, Wenger on Ramsey: 'He would have liked to stay at Arsenal'
07 November at 16:45Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger spoke to international media outlet BeIN Sports via Calciomercato.com last night, discussing the performances of his former player, Aaron Ramsey, at Juventus.
"He wanted to stay and had even reached an agreement. I tried for a long time to get him to renew his contract, but sometimes there is the influence of the agents that affects the decision-making process of the players. What I know from him is that he would have liked to stay at Arsenal.”
The 28-year-old Welsh midfielder joined the Turin based club last summer on a free transfer, and so far, has impressed with the club. He has scored two goals in his first eight appearances for the Bianconeri, including the opening goal in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow last night.
Apollo Heyes
