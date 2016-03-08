Juventus were offered chance to sign Napoli target in the summer

02 February at 09:45
Serie A giants Juventus had themselves offered Napoli target and Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals last summer, but they didn't take up the option of signing him.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder's stock has risen over the past few months, as have his performances for Villarreal. This season, he has appeared 21 times in the league, scoring once and assisting twice.

A report from Calciomercato states that Juve were offered the chance to sign Fornals in the summer and while they do like him, they were keen on signing Aaron Ramsey over him.

Now, Juve are not in the race for the Spaniard, but Napoli ds Cristiano Guintoli is set to meet the player's entourage soon to know the exact price for how much the partenopei could get to do a possible deal.

The player is keen on a move and will sign a contract till the summer of 2024, which has been already agreed. Its just about Napoli working towards an agreement with the club as soon as possible.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.