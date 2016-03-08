Juventus, why Paratici gave up on Rakitic: the background
03 September at 11:00Ivan Rakitic was one of the main names in Juventus' plans for the recently concluded summer market. Sporting director Fabio Paratici tried to sign he Croatian, who wanted to leave Barcelona at all costs, per our reporter Fabrizio Romano.
Furthermore, as Romano adds, the midfielder preferred the Bianconeri over a move to PSG, as Barcelona tried to insert him in the offer for Neymar. Therefore, he was ready to pack his bags and start a new adventure in Turin.
A problem, though, blocked everything. As was the theme with Juve this summer, they needed to sell one between Rugani, Mandzukic and Emre Can. However, they failed to find the right solution for the redundancies, Romano states.
As a result of this, Paratici was forced to give up on an important market opportunity. With that said, the Croatian could reappear on the Bianconeri's radar in the upcoming transfer windows.
