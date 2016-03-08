From an opponent on the field to allies off it, Juventus could have Maurizio Sarri to thank for helping with a problem in the name of Gonzalo Higuain.

According to SillySeason.com, the Argentine striker earns €270,000 a week or 7.7 million a year, which makes him the highest paid Juventus player after Cristiano Ronaldo. With the Turin club playing their star man €30 million a season they simply cannot afford to keep Higuain on their books.

The Argentine moved to London on a loan with the right to redemption, but the Blues can also extend the loan by one year. A lot will depend on the team's results and Sarri's future. If at the end of the season qualification in the Champions League arrives, the Tuscan coach will stay on the Chelsea bench and Higuain will stay in London. Otherwise, there is a real chance that he will return to Turin and Bianconeri will have to find a new buyer for Pipa.

Due to his advancing years and whopping contract, the number of possible destinations for Higuain is slim. After AC Milan abandoned the striker in January it is difficult to see any other Italian side make a move unless Juventus subsidise a portion of his wages.

Then again, a striker of his calibre would most likely only settle for a team in Europe’s premier competition and assuming the current top for remains as it is, that would only leave Inter (excluding former teams Napoli and Milan) and it is unlikely that they would sign another Argentine prima donna.

Pipa could return to Spain, however, Real Madrid would be highly unlikely and equally so a move to Barcelona, as the Catalonia club have their own 30-something forward in Suarez. Atlético have only recently signed Álvaro Morata, the player who Higuain replaced at Chelsea, and he is finally looking to have regained some confidence in the Spanish capital.

That would only leave one of either Getafe, Alavés, Sevilla or Valencia, who are all in the race for the 4th spot. Again, due to his wages that would price out the first two and with Monchi’s return to Sevilla and his insistence on bleeding youth that would also seem an unlikely destination. Valencia is not an impossible scenario but with the team 6 points off 4th place, there is no guarantee they will qualify for the Champions League.

Juventus will be hoping dearly that old foe Sarri can do then a favour and guide Chelsea into 4th place, the Turin side will be desperate for them to make the loan move permanent and take Gonzalo Higuain off their books, as it is not clear that many other teams will.