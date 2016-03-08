Unable to land star striker Mario Balotelli from Nice, Les Phocéens look light up front, and are enquiring after the Juventus starlet, who played a whole season at Verona last season at only 18 years of age, scoring four times.

Recently signing Kevin Strootman from Roma, Marseille are dipping into Serie A’s talent pool again, and recent reports from Italy indicate that the two sides met recently to discuss Kean.

Tuttosport claim that the Vercelli native was the main topic of conversation, and that OM expressed their intention of signing him.

Juventus, as we warned a few months ago , are imposing a condition which they won’t budge on: they want a Recompra clause. We wrote a few months ago that this would be the case for Kean and others, especially after Rolando Mandragora walked to Udinese.

The Bianconeri have a deep squad, but don’t want to lose their surpluses forever. They learned from the Alvaro Morata deal, the Spaniard impressing so much in two seasons but returning to Madrid for just €30m because of the buyback clause in his deal.