Juventus won't refund tickets for game against Inter despite closed doors
25 February at 10:25Juventus will not be reimbursing the fans who bought tickets for the Bianconeri’s league clash against Inter, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the upcoming Derby d’Italia is set to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the only thing missing now being Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s consent. The Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora announced the decision yesterday, sparking controversy regarding the policy of reimbursement of tickets and season tickets already paid for.
Juventus, like ten other clubs in Serie A, doesn’t reimburse fans if a game is changed to be played behind closed doors, the report continues. Considering that the last home match against Inter recorded a revenue of more than €3 million, it’s clear why the Turin based activity would stick to the policy, despite the situation.
Apollo Heyes
