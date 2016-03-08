Juventus working on new contract for their prized starlet
17 November at 10:45Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly working on a contract extension for their young starlet Moise Kean.
The 18-year-old forward has made just one appearance for the club so far this season and that too has been from the bench. He had spent a loan spell at Hellas Verona last season, as he scored four times in 19 appearances.
Corriere di Torino write that Juventus are working on renewing the striker's contract, but won't rule out a departure for the player either or loan or on a permanent basis.
Handing him a new deal will make sure that Juve get the most out of a prized asset and they could add a clause about resigning him, if they sell him on a permanent basis.
Sassuolo and Sampdoria are already in the line for the youngster and could well take him on loan in January. Bologna too are after him and will offer him a role in the first team.
