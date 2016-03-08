Juventus yet to receive right offer for Barcelona target
29 June at 13:30Juventus are reportedly yet to receive the right offer for Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic, for whom the Old Lady want a fee of 80 million euros.
The Bosnian midfielder has been one of Juve's most important players ever since his arrival from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros. Last season, Pjanic appeared in 31 Serie A games, scoring five times and assisted eight times.
Tuttosport report that Juventus received an acceptable offer for Pjanic yet, despite rumors of contact with Barcelona.
It is believed that Juventus could be prepared to offload Pjanic to make way for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic this summer, but they want an offer of 80 million euros to let the Bosnian go.
There have been reports of Juventus looking to hand the player a new contract, but Pjanic could move this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
