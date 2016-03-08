Kaka makes Milan return - watch
31 August at 20:52AC Milan legend Kaka made return to the San Siro tonight to attend the Rossoneri home game against Roma (follow the game LIVE). The former Brazilian star is now attending the game from the stands but, right before the kick off, he showed up in the middle of the pitch and received a warm welcome by the fans attending the game at the San Siro.
Kaka has begun his ‘training’ within AC Milan’s control room this week.
Watch the pictures of Kaka attending Milan-Roma in the gallery
Go to comments