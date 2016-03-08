Kaka begins AC Milan 'training'
29 August at 12:40Former AC Milan and Brazil star will start his ‘training’ at AC Milan today, reports in Italy claim.
Earlier this month Leonardo had announced that the former Brazilian star would join him and Maldini inside the club’s control room and today his ‘training’ with the Serie A giants begin.
“Kaka is my pupil, he'd like to learn how to work as a director. He is the last Ballon d'Or of AC Milan”, Leonardo said on the 6th of August, on the day of Maldini’s presentation to media.
“We'll talk in September but he will have no role, I will meet him and we will talk. He will remain close to us but he will have no role”, Leonardo claimed.
According to Il Giornale, Kaka could have a role in the Rossoneri scouting team alongside his former team-mate Serginho who has also joined the club.
Kaka, for now, will have no official role in the club but today is a new first day at AC Milan for the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner.
Meantime Ivan Gazidis and Umberto Gandini are also close to joining the Rossoneri control room.
Go to comments