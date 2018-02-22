Among the players that the president Urbano Cairo and sporting director Gianluca Petrachi have followed more carefully, the name of Nikola Kalinic can be found. In fact, the Turin side have followed the Croatian during the past few weeks.



However, the operation to bring Kalinic to Turin is cooling, due to the striker's first season with AC Milan, which hasn't exactly lived up to expectations. Furthermore, the demands of the Rossoneri for Kalinic, roughly around €25-30m, are considered too high for Torino.

The 30-year-old has only scored five goals in 39 games this season while contributing to six goals. With that said, even if Belotti were to leave this summer, then Kalinic would no longer be a priority for Torino.

It's likely that Kalinic will move to Germany or China this summer.