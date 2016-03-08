Nicola Berti discussed his transition from Inter to Tottenham in 1998 but, of course, he was also asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport his thoughts on today’s clash between the Nerazzurri and Spurs.The former Italy midfielder was full of praise for Tottenham ace Harry Kane: “He’s very physical and strong,Is he the man to be feared? Everyone in their attack should be feared. They have good defense, good midfield especially Dembele, and a phenomenal attack.”“There are at least four reasons to be confident this season. One: it is mid-September, the condition, and therefore the pace improves from one match to the other. Two: the growth of the Croatians, thanks to the World Cup, can give us more in Europe. Three: so far Spalletti hasn't had Nainggolan at his disposal, which didn’t make him feel free but he has other tactical solutions including a three-man defense, of course. Four: those solutions may be able to alternate also in the season, because Inter have many players which I would call universal”.The Nicola Berti of today: “Gagliardini is too neat and organized. Nainggolan, in strength, I was even crazier and messier than him. He has more technique and has more freedom given to him by Spalletti. What I like about Nainggolan is that he never pulls his foot off of the gas, which will appeal the fans too. He doesn’t stay at home to watch TV, it’s right to have contact with the City and the fans. A bar, a restaurant or a disco every once in a while: today there is no meeting the fans, and in my opinion meeting them is very important.”