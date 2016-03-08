Karsdorp: 'I had too much stress at Roma'
14 September at 12:45Roma full-back Rick Karsdorp has revealed that he had too much stress during his spell at the giallorossi.
Karsdorp joined Roma under the reign of Monchi and arrived from Feyenoord in the summer of 2017 for around 14 million euros. After failing to establish himself as a regular, he sealed a loan move to Feyenoord this past summer.
In an interview that the Dutchman gave to De Telegraaf, he talked about his time at the giallorossi.
He said: "I had too much stress at Roma. With them I did all the preparation: you might think I'm fit, in reality if you played a little in two years it's possible any problem might happen to you.
"My injury to the cruciate ligament was healed, but suddenly I had another injury in the hamstring. I don't have it here. From day one I feel much better in Feyenoord. Stam wants the maximum, it is not true that one trains less than in Italy. You have to go full steam ahead with him.
"Accidents due to stress? I do not rule it out. A healthy mind in a healthy body, they say. If you enjoy yourself more and get more safety, you still play much more freely. If you are stressed, because you have had an injury again, or if you are angry because you never play, things will go differently in your head, so out of envy or anger, I took a shot in training and improve I had a tension again. I am much more relaxed here."
