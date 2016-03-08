Moise Kean has reportedly agreed to sign a new contract with Juventus, Il Corriere di Torino reports. The contract of the 19-year-old expires in 2020 and the Old Lady has now speed up talks with his agent Mino Raiola. Kean has just scored his first two goals with senior Italy national team and has three goals with the Old Lady this season.
According to the report, Kean has agreed to sign a new € 2 million-a-year deal until June 20204. The Serie A giants have just announced the contract extension of Daniele Rugani.
Kean agrees new Juventus contract?
28 March at 17:50
