Kean: 'Best way to respond to racism', Pogba and Evra support him, Balotelli and Sterling attack Bonucci
03 April at 15:10Juventus star striker Moise Kean explained his goal celebration against Cagliari on Instagram (WATCH) and was supported by many other stars on social media, including Manchester United star Paul Pogba and the former Juve and Red Devil Patrice Evra.
There were, however, many criticisms against Leonardo Bonucci who spoke after the game last night. The Italian defender didn't blame Cagliari fans but said the blame was 50-50 (READ). Both Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli spoke out against the Juve star. The former AC Milan and Inter striker commented on Kean's status and said: "Tell Bonucci he was lucky I wasn't there. He should have defended you rather than do this".
