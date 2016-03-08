Kean, past and future with Juve but present uncertain
06 December at 12:20Moise Kean is having a difficult time in the English Premier League where he has not been able to score a single goal for his new club Everton despite making 11 appearances.
The 19-year-old was very close to signing a new agreement with the Turin-based club in the summer which would’ve lasted till the summer of 2024.
However, things changed drastically and the Old Lady’s hierarchy decided to sacrifice the young striker in order to generate funds after the refusal of veteran striker Mario Mandzukic to leave the club in the summer.
Kean joined Everton for a transfer fee of €27.5 million with an additional €2.5 million to be paid in bonuses.
However, the striker’s time with his new club is turning out to be a disaster and now with manager Marco Silva—who bought the striker—being sacked, he is even closer to leaving the Toffees in the mid-season transfer window.
As things stand, Everton’s hierarchy are expecting a number of loan offers for the young striker from Italy which will open the door for him to put his career back on track.
As far as Juve is concerned, the club’s hierarchy and the coaching staff rate Kean very highly and a future approach to bring back the player cannot be ruled out.
However, before that, Juve would like to see Kean living up to the potential which he once had which made him one of the most promising striker in Europe not so long ago.
Fabrizio Romano
