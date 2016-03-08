Kean's father brands Everton move as 'a mistake'; wants Italy return

As we reported a few days ago , Mino Raiola (his agent) isn't happy about the situation at Everton, and is looking for solutions ahead of the January transfer window. AC Milan have talked to Raiola about the youngster, though nothing has materialized from it yet.

Everton, on the other hand, aren't too keen on letting the Italian go. Knowing Raiola, though, he will get his way even if he has to force it. In an interview with Centro Suono Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Moise's father Jean Kean shared his thoughts on the move to England, urging him to come back to Italy.

"Sending my son to England was a mistake because he's still a young guy, he's not feeling good at Everton. I didn't like the transfer. I hope he can get back to Italy right away.

"I’ll send a message to my son: listen to me well, return to play in Italy and you will become a great player. Come play at AS Roma with your dear friend Nicolo Zaniolo. Don’t think about the money, but about your career," he concluded.

In the summer, Moise Kean made the move from Juventus to Everton, after a very promising season with the Bianconeri. However, his adventure in England hasn't gone according to plan, and just six months ölater he could be on his way back to Italy.