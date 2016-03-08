Keita and Borja Valero reveals Inter strategy to beat Barcelona

05 November at 12:49
Inter stars Borja Valero and Keita Balde spoke to media ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona

Keita: “It’s never easy to play against Barcelona but we have self-confidence and we know we can hurt them.”

Borja: “They always keep the ball possession, but we must use our tools to beat them.”

Can Inter beat Barcelona?
Kieta: “We know how strong they are but we wouldn’t even play if we thought we can’t beat them. It’s hard to steal them the ball, but we can beat them.”

Borja: “We need to base our strategy on the counter-attack.”

What’s the difference with Messi on the pitch
Borja: “Of course he is a key player for Barça and there is a difference with him on the pitch but we are ready for everything.”

What do you remember of your experience at Barcelona?
Keita: “There is a philosophy that teaches you a lot. I’ve improved a lot there.”

Are you more self-confident now?
Borja: “Definitely, we arrive from two solid wins. I love to maintain the ball possession, even if I raised in Madrid academy I have similarities with Barcelona players.”
Pasquale Guarro at Appiano Gentile

