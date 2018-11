Keita and Borja Valero reveals Inter strategy to beat Barcelona

Inter stars Borja Valero and Keita Balde spoke to media ahead of the Champions League clash against BarcelonaKeita: “It’s never easy to play against Barcelona but we have self-confidence and we know we can hurt them.”Borja: “They always keep the ball possession, but we must use our tools to beat them.”Kieta: “We know how strong they are but we wouldn’t even play if we thought we can’t beat them. It’s hard to steal them the ball, but we can beat them.”Borja: “We need to base our strategy on the counter-attack.”Borja: “Of course he is a key player for Barça and there is a difference with him on the pitch but we are ready for everything.”Keita: “There is a philosophy that teaches you a lot. I’ve improved a lot there.”Borja: “Definitely, we arrive from two solid wins. I love to maintain the ball possession, even if I raised in Madrid academy I have similarities with Barcelona players.”Pasquale Guarro at Appiano Gentile