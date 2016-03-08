Keita: 'I have always been an Inter fan. Eto'o was my idol'
31 March at 13:30Ahead of Inter Milan's matchup against Lazio, Senegalese attacker Keita Balde spoke to the official website of the Nerazzurri, discussing several interesting things.
"When I was younger and played FIFA, I always took Inter. Adriano, Veron, Martins. Adriano was very strong at that time, really strong. In Italy, I always rooted for the Nerazzurri. My dad, instead, cheered for Milan," he said.
"I've always wanted to play in the attack since I was a child. I remember my first goal in Pescara with the Lazio Primavera. In that game, I also assisted the second goal. A player that I have always admired, since the times at the La Masia, is Samuel Eto'o. You could see great respect for all the teammates. He was an idol.
"My first goal at the San Siro? The roar of the fans, seeing their explosion of joy was incredible. An emotion that is hard to put into words. What I would do if I wouldn't be a footballer? I would have become a hairdresser," Keita concluded.
