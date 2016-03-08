Kevin Prince Boateng: Fiorentina's first signing under Commisso

30 July at 15:35
Sassuolo star Kevin Prince-Boateng is now set to be Fiorentina's first signing under the new Rocco Commisso ownership.

The La Viola have been linked with players like Sami Khedira, Borja Valero and Fernando Llorente so far this summer, having sold Jordan Veretout and with Federico Chiesa still being linked with a move away from the club.

But Boateng is now set to be their first signing under Commisso and the former Barcelona man immediately agreed to move as soon as the offer came in from the La Viola.

He did not want to leave Italy and that is one reason why he accepted the offer, despite strong interest from Eintracht Frankfurt to bring him back to the Bundesliga.

We understand that he is set to sign a two-year deal with currently no option for a third-year. Sassuolo will receive one million euros in the deal and the player will also receive the same amount per year in wages.


 

