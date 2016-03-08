Keylor Navas and his complicated Real Madrid exit: the details
22 June at 18:55While Keylor Navas is very much set to leave Real Madrid this summer, a potential deal will be rather complicated.
Navas has fallen out of favor at the club ever since Thibaut Courtois arrived at the club last summer from Chelsea. While Zinedine Zidane has returned to the club, there is little assurance that Navas stays this summer.
AS state that the keeper demands the club to pay out two years left in his contract to him when he leaves and Real will have problems doing that in an attempt to let him go.
Real want a fee of around 20 million euros to let the Costa Rican go and they are intent on selling him if the right offer arrives but they will reject any offers below the valuation.
Another complication is Navas' wage demands. While PSG are interested, the veteran demands a wage of 7 million euros a season and that is causing a problem too.
