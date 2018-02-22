Kondogbia reveals why his game is better suited to Valencia than Inter
18 May at 14:55During an interview with Plaza Deportiva, Inter-owned midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia reflected on his season-long loan spell at Valencia. Here is what he had to say:
“Valencia’s technical staff gave me confidence. I knew what kind of player I was when I joined the club. Here they gave me confidence. It is not a question of fitness. I am still the same player, but with more confidence. It is a psychological problem, rather than the quality of my game.
“It is essential that we keep this group of players together, because this has been the secret of our success this year. However, with Champions League football to contend with, I think the team needs reinforcements. We know that the fans will ask for more next season, and we must be ready to respond. I spoke with Marcelino a lot. He explained what he wanted from me and what he expected from the team.
“During my career, I had never scored so many goals. This year I have improved in this respect, even if they have all come away from home. I hope to correct this statistic next season so that I can find out what it feels like to score a goal at Mestalla.”
(Plaza Deportiva)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments