Koulibaly the dream for Juventus: contacts continuous for €100m-rated Napoli star
06 June at 10:15Juventus is looking for a big name to reinforce the defence. And the name everyone seems to agree on, even more so with Maurizio Sarri on the bench, is that of Kalidou Koulibaly.
A pillar of Napoli, of the current side led by Carlo Ancelotti as well as the one under the current Chelsea manager. The Senegalese defender is the dream of Agnelli, Paratici and Nedved and the relationship with agent Fali Ramadani can make a difference.
As reported by Tuttosport, the contacts with the entourage of the player are continuous, given that the agent is the same one who takes care of the interests of Miralem Pjanic as well as the one who is working to bring Sarri to Juventus.
It will certainly not be easy to convince Napoli and De Laurentiis, reluctant to hand over one of his jewels to a direct rival. Valued at €100 million, the offers of Manchester United and the advances of PSG and Real Madrid have already been returned to the sender. But with Sarri at Juve, things can change in the destiny of Koulibaly.
