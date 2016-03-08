Kovac on Perisic: 'I don't name players, but someone will arrive'
10 August at 16:45Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has responded to questions about Ivan Perisic saying that while he can't name players, someone will surely join the club before the end of the transfer window.
Perisic is now close to a move to Bayern with a fee for the Croatian now agreed for the winger. He is expected to join the club on an initial loan deal of 5 million euros with the option of buying him for a fee of 20 million euros.
In an interview that Kovac gave to the press conference, he talked about Perisic and said: "I have read little, I don't know who said what, that what I know is that before buying we think about what we need.
"The decision must be unanimous. And the same goes for outgoing players. I'm not naming names, I'm just saying that our managers are at work, so I'm sure someone will arrive before September 2nd ."
On the upcoming season, he said: "We have two titles to defend this year and we will try to give everything to do so. Do not reach goals sitting and doing nothing. The atmosphere is good and the kids are both on and off the pitch."
