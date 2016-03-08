La Liga chief wants Ronaldo, Mourinho back in Spain
06 September at 17:40Spanish La Liga President Javier Tebas has expressed his desire to see the return of Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and famous manager Jose Mourinho in the country’s top division.
The 57-year-old, while talking to Canal 11, said that both Ronaldo and Mourinho will make La Liga more attractive again.
"I would like Cristiano Ronaldo to come back,” he said. “I never thought his departure would have had that big of an influence to be honest. But in any case, I prefer a championship with Ronaldo rather than without him. I would also like to see the return of José Mourinho on the bench of a Liga team. He is a great coach and a great name to promote our league.”
