Lamela reveals what happened in Tottenham dressing room after Inter defeat
22 September at 11:20Tottenham star Erik Lamela started Tottenham’s Champions League game against Inter on Tuesday but the Argentinean failed to live up to expectations and was replaced in the 72nd minute by Harry Winks.
The former Roma star has recently revealed how Tottenham players reacted to the San Siro defeat that saw Inter recover from one goal down and wrap up an incredible win with two goals scored in the last five minutes of play.
Lamela, who was offered to Inter in March, revealed how his team-mates reacted to the defeat in Italy earlier this week:
“I don’t know if we deserved to lose this game. The mood wasn’t good in the dressing room but now we have to think about all the competitions and think to win the next game which is always the most important. Saturday (today) we have another big game”, Lamela said.
“Now we need to win the next Champions League game, we need three points as soon as possible to keep believe that the team can go further in the competition, more than last season.”
