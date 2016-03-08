Latest: Bonucci to skip friendly against Tottenham, Juve move imminent
31 July at 14:55AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to skip the club's friendly against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow, with a move back to Juventus imminent.
Bonucci has been intent on going back to Juventus this summer and Gazzetta dello Sport reported yesterday that a lack of Champions League football next season convinced him into leaving Milan. Bonucci is now set to join Juventus, with Mattia Caldara to join Milan permanently and Gonzalo Higuain to arrive at the San Siro on loan.
Sky Italia state that Bonucci will not feature for the rossoneri against Tottenham tomorrow in the International Champions Cup friendly.
The Italian did feature in the rossoneri's previous two International Champions Cup friendlies, but with a move to Juve on the horizon, Bonucci is set to miss the game against Mauricio Pochettino's North London powerhouses.
Bonucci made 35 appearances in the Serie A during his stay at Milan and scored twice, out of which one goal was against Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
