No Champions League football convinced Bonucci of AC Milan exit
29 July at 14:15AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci wanted Champions League football at the rossoneri and that is one reason for why he wants to leave the club this summer.
Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus last summer for a fee of 42 million euros and while he took time in settling in, he became one of Milan's most important players under Rino Gattuso and took the club to sixth in the Serie A.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that when Bonucci arrived at Milan last summer, he wanted the club to reach the Champions League straightaway for the upcoming season and the lack of it has convinced him into leaving the club this summer.
Bonucci is all but set to move back to Juventus this summer in what could be one of the prominent swap deals in recent times in the Serie A.
The chaos surrounding the club's financial situation and the issues around the ownership at the rossoneri also convinced him that he wants to go back to the Old Lady. Bonucci had sensed that something will go wrong on the corporate front in January and could well have left in the winter as well.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
