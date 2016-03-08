It appears that Mauro Icardi and Inter

We revealed recently that the Nerazzurri striker had agreed to not get involved in the transfer window, knowing that a new contract was waiting for him in the Autumn.

So far, so good, but the striker - who scored a belter against Tottenham recently to help Inter earn a come-from-behind win - is still asking for more.

The scorer of 108 goals in all competitions for Inter, the Argentina is asking for €8 million a season, while the Nerazzurri will only pay €6.5m.

His wife/agent Wanda is still negotiating with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio. While both sides are agreeing on tacking on another two years (until 2023) to the deal and increasing the Argentine’s release clause from €110m to €130m, there is still the wage situation to be dealt with.

