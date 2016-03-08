Juventus have joined the race to sign Adrien Rabiot,

We wrote yesterday that Liverpool wanted to offer him a pre-contract in the winter, and that Barcelona were still ahead in the race, because if they can’t get fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba, then the PSG man is the guy for them.

​Juventus and Barça have an advantage: their transfer windows aren’t closed yet - Italy’s only closes on Friday at 1900 BST - and Rabiot only has a year left on his deal.

Coach Thomas Tuchel expressed concern two days ago that Rabiot could leave this summer anyway, as he has refused any new deal offers from the Parisian side.

​Juve have liked the 23-year-old for two years, though back then it was Roma who came very close, only for Walter Sabatini to get angry when Rabiot’s mother (who is his agent) asked to speak directly to then-Coach Rudi Garcia.

Paris Saint-Germain are asking for €20 million: a sum in that ballpark got the Bianconeri Blaise Matuidi, who is doing very well in Turin.