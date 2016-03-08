Latest updates on Paratici amid Tottenham, Man Utd links - exclusive -
01 October at 10:30Beppe Marotta’s Juventus farewell can have a huge impact on the future of Fabio Paratici. The Italian is regarded as the man who managed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus and is one of the most appreciated football directors in Europe at the moment.
Clubs like Man United, Tottenham and PSG are being linked with welcoming his services but Paratici has yet to decide what he is going to do in the future.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Paratici could decide to accept to replace Marotta at Juventus until the end of the season, but once June comes Paratici could also part ways with Juventus.
Paratici will decide his future at the end of the season. For now, he is going to remain at Juventus but his future could also be away from Juventus with many top clubs in Europe that are ready to give him the keys of their transfer negotiations.
