Lautaro Martinez: 'Icardi has been fundamental to my success here'
05 April at 20:45Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has said that his compatriot has been crucial to his success at the club.
Martinez has been crucial to Inter's success in the absence of Mauro Icardi, who was at loggerheads with the club over a new contract. But he recently returned to action in Genoa's 4-0 loss at the hands of Inter.
Martinez was talking to Club Octubre 947 recently and he talked about Icardi and his influence.
He said: "Mauro was fundamental because he helped me a lot and I will always thank him. He is a friend who helped me. With Icardi we watched the Racing games and liked the way Racing plays. Mauro is very important, the rest must be solved by him, I get along very well with him inside and outside the camp ".
"From the first day I wore the Racing shirt I felt the same feeling I felt the first time I kicked a ball. I am happy for the friends I left there, they have more than deserved the title for the effort they have made."
