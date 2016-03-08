Laxalt: 'Today we have to play a great game'
02 April at 19:00
Diego Laxalt spoke to Milan TV before the match against Udinese tonight.
"We lost a game, as important as all of them. Fortunately, we have suffered this opportunity, it is also good to make a change and find victory. Today it is very important, we have to make a great performance for this match. I think that all the players on the field have been practically used over the course of the season, everyone has always given their best. Today, we have to play a great game and win. This is the goal ".
