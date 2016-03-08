Laxalt: 'Today we have to play a great game'

laxalt, milan, calcia, concentrato, 2018/19
02 April at 19:00

Diego Laxalt spoke to Milan TV before the match against Udinese tonight.
 
"We lost a game, as important as all of them. Fortunately, we have suffered this opportunity, it is also good to make a change and find victory. Today it is very important, we have to make a great performance for this match. I think that all the players on the field have been practically used over the course of the season, everyone has always given their best. Today, we have to play a great game and win. This is the goal ".
 
Follow Milan vs Udinese here on CalcioMercato.com.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Udinese
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.