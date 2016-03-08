Lazio, anti-fascist fan groups face 'continuous threats' from far-right ultras
06 November at 19:45With the Balotelli incident last weekend in Verona, the topic of racism and far-right ideologies in the stadiums is once again at the forefront of conversation in Italy. French media outlet France24 via Calciomercato.com spoke to Lazio fan group LAF – Laziale e Antifascista - to discuss the issue.
The interview begins with the group revealing that there are multiple anti-fascist groups present during Lazio’s games, but they struggle to gain recognition and visibility. Furthermore, the dominant Irriducibili – who have been banned from the Biancocelesti’s next Europa League game against Celtic tomorrow due to racist chants against French side Rennes last month – are the main far-right group in the stadium, with the smaller groups struggling to topple the collective.
Furthermore, the report continues, LAF reveal that they have limited visibility due to “continuous threats” from the fascist groups. Finally, LAF detail how the extreme right-wing fan groups are present in the vast majority of Italian stadiums, with some clubs taking harder measures against them than others.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments