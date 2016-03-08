Lazio, back in training but concerns over Correa's condition
06 January at 10:30Lazio are back in training today, after their 2-1 win over Brescia yesterday, however there are concerns about the condition of Argentine forward Joaquin Correa, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Correa suffered from fatigue in yesterday’s win and felt pain at the end of the match. Today he could undergo medical tests to fully evaluate his physical condition. Stefan Radu also suffered right ankle pain, forcing him to undergo examinations as well.
Apollo Heyes
