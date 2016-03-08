Lazio can win Scudetto. Desperate Gattuso and Napoli lack identity

Few now will argue that Lazio are not genuine contenders for the scudetto, reports calciomercato.

At the half way point of the season, the Roman based club find themselves well and truly in the mix, only 4 points off top spot in the Serie A standings behind Juventus and Inter.



Proven today again against Napoli, the never say die attitude that has resulted in many late victories. This Lazio is ready to challenge and go the distance.



I understand the despair of Gattuso who has given a soul back to Napoli (but not yet an identity), struck once again by the blunder of his players after the individual errors that cost them against Inter.



I understand the enthusiasm of Inzaghi, who scored his first cap over Napoli and set an amazing streak of 10 consecutive wins in the league for his side.



Led by front man Ciro Immobile who took his impressive season total to 20 goals in 18 games, Lazio didn't provide much in this match up until the final stages. However, a compact Napoli just simply couldn't make their chances count.



With the match looking destined to finish 0-0, an error from Ospina is the only factor that would separate the match, with Immobile scoring on a tight angle to send the Lazio fans into a frenzy.



But Inzaghi said well after the game: Lazio go like a train today, but only with the results. Today it cannot be said that we played very well. The absence of Correa may have affected, but Napoli was even more impaired by the absence of important players such as Meret, Koulibaly and Mertens .



One win in eleven for Napoli, ten wins on the bounce for Lazio. One of which a geniuinne title contender, the other looking like a top 4 finish is a dream more than a reality. Had you asked that question this time last season, the roles would definitely be reversed.



Anthony Privetera