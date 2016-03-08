Lazio, Correa agree contract extension
02 October at 12:59Italian Serie A giants Lazio and star forward Joaquin Correa have come to an agreement regarding contract extension.
The 25-year-old is a player with a lot of admiration from different quarters in the Italian football and has attracted interest from the likes of league rivals AC Milan in the recent past.
It is believed that the Milan-based club were ready to pay €40 million for the player in the summer as well but did not make an official offer after being informed that Lazio will not entertain any offer of less than €60 million for the Argentina international.
As per the latest development, the Biancocelesti and the former Sevilla player have agreed a contract extension on Tuesday which will extend the player’s stay at the Stadio Olimpico till 2024.
The new contract will also see an increment in Correa’s salary as he will become the fourth-highest paid player at the club with an annual salary of €2 million, only behind striker Ciro Immobile, star midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić and former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva.
Fabrizio Romano
