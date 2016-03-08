Lazio, Correa given green light forcing Inzaghi to make a decision
16 October at 10:15Lazio forward Joaquin Correa’s condition is not as bad as previously feared, with the player potentially able to player in the Biancocelesti’s upcoming game against Atalanta, according to Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, who uses the 25-year-old Argentinian heavily in the squad, must decide whether to take the risk and play the striker in the Biancocelesti’s upcoming game against Atalanta, a game that could be fundamental for Champions League qualification.
Both Lazio and Atalanta are fighting for the fourth spot, with the top three seemingly already set in stone between Juventus, Inter and Napoli. The Lazio medical staff have given the green light to Correa and he will return to group training, but Inzaghi is forced to make a decision whether to play the 25-year-old.
Lazio are currently sixth in the league table behind intercity rivals Roma, but a victory against Atalanta could see them rise as high as fourth.
For more news, visit our homepage!
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments