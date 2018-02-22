Lazio: de Vrij insists he wants to play against Inter
18 May at 12:20According to the latest reports from Premium Sport, Stefan de Vrij has told his Lazio teammates that he wants to play against Inter in Sunday night’s decisive Serie A match, despite the fact that he has already agreed a deal to join the Nerazzurri once his contract expires at the end of June: “You know what I’ve been going through recently. I’ve not talked a lot, but I want to be with you. I want to play because it’s too important a match for us and we must finish off the season as best we can.”
However, coach Simone Inzaghi remains undecided on whether to play the Dutch internationalist, who played a full part in yesterday’s training match in Formello. As far as de Vrij is concerned, his move to Inter can wait. He wants to defend the Biancocelesti shirt one last time on Sunday, even though Champions League qualification is on the line for his future club.
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
