Lazio defender Acerbi: 'I lost passion for football after the tumor surgery'
26 January at 11:35Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi has revealed that he once lost the passion for football after a surgery to remove a tumor in his testicle was done.
Acerbi was recently talking to Corriere della Sera about his life and the struggles he faced during the surgery he had to get a tumor in his testicle removed towards the end of the AC Milan tenure.
He said: "I felt invincible at Milan, free to mess up and go around for locals to drink a lot alcohol.Even though I was going strong on the field, the body helped me and luck was on my side.
"I had recently finished my experience at Milan, in 2013. A normal check-up by the doctors. They found a lump in a testicle, I was operated immediately. That I was not an invincible I had already understood it at Milan, if you do not make a life as an athlete at those levels you pay the bill.
"It may seem strange, but in life I wanted to really make the footballer I understood after the disease .For many years I gave everything thanks to the gifts that nature has given me. I played but maybe I lost the passion. He came back to me.
"My mother, the best mother, cuddled me too much, made me go to the beast. I needed someone to invite me to watch TV, to shop. In short, that did not make me feel sick. My brother was fundamental. The doctors told me that after the operation everything would be solved. It was not like that. After other checks they told me that with the tumor you never know, it can be expanded. Better to chemo. I did it. I was worried about my family, not for myself. I had a normal life: running, exercise bikes and fun in the evening. I thought: this is how evil is defeated. I was sure to recover. "
