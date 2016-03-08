Lazio do not rule out Real Madrid and PSG target's sale
22 August at 16:00The star midfielder of Lazio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been courted by the top clubs from everywhere so far in the summer transfer window.
From the English Premier League, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea were linked at various times in the summer transfer window, which has now closed in England so that these clubs will not be able to sign them.
Juventus were also interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Real Madrid and Paris St Germain are also interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and these clubs have nine more days to sign the Serbian professional footballer before the transfer window closes in Spain and France.
Arturo Diaconale, a spokesman for Lazio, does not completely close the doors to the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic so far.
"I exclude him at 99% : I know that important proposals have been rejected by the president,” the spokesman of Lazio, Arturo Diaconale went on tell the microphones of Radio Radio Tv.
