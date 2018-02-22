Lazio 'dream' of signing Romagnoli
24 May at 12:09AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli is one of Lazio summer targets for the summer, Tuttosport reports. The Italian centre-back is a die-hard Lazio fan and the biancocelesti are dreaming of signing him making the most of the rossoneri financial struggles. This morning's reports in Italy claim no top player at AC Milan is safe to remain at the San Siro next season.
Lazio, however, are also in talks to sign Kamil Glik who appears as an easier target to sign than Romagnoli. According to Tuttosport, Stephan Lichtsteiner could also make return to the Olimpico.
Go to comments