AC Milan: tensions Fassone and Yonghong Li, future of big players in doubt
24 May at 09:40AC Milan’s Settlement Agreement request was rejected by Uefa and the rossoneri are in serious danger of being banned for next season’s Europa League campaign (READ MORE).
The club’s financial struggles and the low credibility of their new owner Yonghong Li is causing lot of tensions inside AC Milan’s control room and according to Il Corriere della Sera the club’s CEO Marco Fassone and the president of the club are not on very good terms anymore.
Yonghong Li was expected to make a fresh injection of cash to avoid further economic troubles and Fassone reportedly accuses the club’s president of not having taken into account the offers received to sell the club in the last few months.
Yonghong Li, on the other hand, is not happy with the team’s results and Massimiliano Mirabelli has been forced to put all the negotiations on hold. According to La Repubblica the likes of Donnarumma, Suso, Bonaventura, Bonucci and Romagnoli could leave the lcub, nobody’s future is safe at AC Milan right now and Uefa has yet to make a decision about the punishments that AC Milan should face.
MORE AC MILAN STORIES
Go to comments