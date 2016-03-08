Lazio, friction between Inzaghi and Milinkovic-Savic
18 September at 12:00The defeat against SPAL, the first of the season for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio, is yet to be digested by the Biancocelesti environment. According to Corriere Della Sera (via calciomercato.com), the mood in the squad is not at its best, which has forced the manager to take actions.
In addition to the manager's lecture on the attitude of the team, as well as Lotito's disappointment as a result of the behaviour in the second half, some players came back to the training ground with a long nose.
This is especially the case of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was expected to play against SPAL but instead, just like Correa, was rested and only deployed for the final 20 minutes because of the upcoming Europa League encounter tomorrow.
This decision wasn't appreciated by the Serbian midfielder, the report claims, which has resulted in tension between him and the manager as the player is being questioned for his mentally.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments