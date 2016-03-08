Lazio, Immobile third highest scorer after 17 games in league history
06 January at 10:00Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has entered the history books after scoring 19 goals in the first 17 league games of the season, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 29-year-old Italian scored his sixth brace of the season against Brescia yesterday in order to help the Biancocelesti win their ninth league game in a row. Immobile is now third in the list of high scorers after 17 games, with only two players ahead of him.
The two players, the report continues, are Felice Borel (who scored 22 goals in 17 games with Juventus in the 1933/34 season) and Antonio Angelillo (who scored the same amount as Borel in the 1958/59 season).
Lazio are 3rd in the league now after 17 games, only three points behind the two league leaders – Inter and Juventus. The Roman club have scored the second most goals in the league with 40, only three behind Atalanta.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments