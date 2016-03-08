Lazio-Inter at risk of postponement

According to the latest reports out of Italy, the clash between Lazio and Inter at the Olimpico could be postponed, due to weather forecasts.

The game is scheduled for Monday evening, however, weather forecasts have complicated the encounter. In fact, there is expected to be a lot of rain in Rome tomorrow, with several weather outlets warning for strong winds and thunderstorms.

After a slow start, Inter have certainly picked themselves up, sitting third in the league with 19 points, compared to Lazio's 18 in 4th place. With that said, the game will definitely be an interesting one, in case the Lega decides to go through with it.

Therefore, the game is at high risk of postponement, while the uncertainty as to whether the game will be played or not has caused a low amount of tickets sold. In the end, there is a possibility that the Olimpico will only be half-full.